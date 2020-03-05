Lebanon crisis: 'The country needs our energy'

Video

Lebanon's economy is collapsing - businesses are closing, unemployment is rising and the lira's black market value against the dollar has plummeted.

The new government brought in after protests started late last year is failing to find solutions to reassure people that their savings won't disappear.

The country is heavily in debt, with many suggesting that a rescue deal with the International Monetary Fund is the only way forward - and real reforms would be needed for that to happen.

Lina Sinjab spoke to one young woman who lost her job during the current crisis.