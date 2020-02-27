Turkey reiterates threats to Syria over Idlib

Media player
Turkey reiterates military threat to Syria over Idlib withdrawals
Turkey's defence minister has reiterated threats of military action against Syria if doesn't halt its offensive in Idlib by the end of February.
Syrian government forces are locked in fierce fighting with the Turkish-backed rebels.
Hulusi Akar told the BBC that Syria must withdraw from key positions, or there would be consequences "as of this weekend".
Russia - which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad - is attempting to broker a deal between the two countries but has rejected UN pleas for a ceasefire.
27 Feb 2020
