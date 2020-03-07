'Pride of Palestine'
'I'm the Pride of Palestine'

Abdul Kareem al-Selwady, aka 'Pride of Palestine', is the first Palestinian to win an MMA lightwweight world championship. We followed him as prepared to defend his title.

  • 07 Mar 2020