White Helmets appeal for help in Syria's Idlib

Since December, there has been a huge escalation in violence in Syria’s Idlib province. A million people have been displaced by a Syrian government offensive on the opposition’s last stronghold.

The director of the Syria Civil Defence, whose first responders are widely known as the White Helmets, is in the UK to ask for help from world powers.

Raed al-Saleh told the BBC: “We need political support, otherwise this tragedy will not finish.”