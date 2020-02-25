Infected Iran minister appears unwell at briefing
Iran's minister appears unwell before positive coronavirus test

Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi mopped his brow repeatedly at a televised news conference on Monday, a day before he tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.

The official death toll from the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran has risen to 15, while 95 cases have been confirmed.

