MMA fighter: 'I'm the pride of Palestine'
Abdul Kareem al-Selwady, aka 'Pride of Palestine', is a Mixed Martial Arts fighter who became the first Palestinian win an MMA world lightweight title in 2018.
Over two months of last year, BBC News Arabic joined him and his family as Abdul Kareem prepared to defend his title.
You can watch the full story of his journey on BBC Arabic Documentaries.
06 Mar 2020
