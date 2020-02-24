Inside Syria's final rebel stronghold

Media player
Syria conflict: Inside the final rebel stronghold
The crisis inside the last rebel area in Syria is deepening, with millions of people who have long opposed the regime trapped at the border with Turkey.
The UN says it’s the greatest exodus of the war, and warns that there is now no safe shelter in Idlib.
Video journalist Mughira Alsharif
24 Feb 2020
