Inside Syria's final rebel stronghold
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Syria conflict: Inside the final rebel stronghold

The crisis inside the last rebel area in Syria is deepening, with millions of people who have long opposed the regime trapped at the border with Turkey.

The UN says it’s the greatest exodus of the war, and warns that there is now no safe shelter in Idlib.

Video journalist Mughira Alsharif

  • 24 Feb 2020
Go to next video: 'We didn't come here to live in misery and horror'