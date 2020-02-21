Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why is Iran's parliamentary election important?
Iranians go to the polls on Friday to elect a new parliament.
It comes against a backdrop of rising tensions with the US and growing economic pressures at home.
-
21 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-51577016/why-is-iran-s-parliamentary-election-importantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window