Protesters block roads Iraq's Najaf
Protesters have blocked roads in the Iraqi city of Najaf as anti-government protests continue.

Mohammed Allawi, who was named prime minister on Saturday, spoke out in support of demonstrators.

His predecessor stepped down in November.

Unrest over corruption and unemployment in Baghdad and southern Iraq began in October.

  • 01 Feb 2020