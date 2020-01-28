Netanyahu: Trump peace plan 'deal of the century'

Video

US President Donald Trump has presented his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, promising to keep Jerusalem as Israel's undivided capital.

He proposed a two-state solution and said no Israelis or Palestinians would be uprooted from their homes.

After holding talks with Mr Trump in Washington DC on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the president as "the greatest friend that Israel has had in the White House".

"The deal of the century is the opportunity of a century, and we're not going to pass it by," he said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas dismissed the plans as a "conspiracy".