Iraq anti-US protest: 'Million march' in Baghdad
Huge crowds have taken to the streets of Iraq's capital, Baghdad, to demand that US forces leave Iraq.
Powerful Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr earlier called for a million people to join Friday's march, close to the US embassy in the capital.
24 Jan 2020
