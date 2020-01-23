Voice of ancient Egyptian priest recreated
The voice of a 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian priest has been recreated using cutting-edge 3D printing and speech technology.

Nesyamun's voice was reproduced as a vowel-like sound that is reminiscent of a sheep's bleat.

The research - carried out by academics at Royal Holloway, University of London, the University of York and Leeds Museum - is published in the Scientific Reports journal.

