Voice of ancient Egyptian priest recreated

Egyptian priest's voice heard 3,000 years after death
The voice of a 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian priest has been recreated using cutting-edge 3D printing and speech technology.
Nesyamun's voice was reproduced as a vowel-like sound that is reminiscent of a sheep's bleat.
The research - carried out by academics at Royal Holloway, University of London, the University of York and Leeds Museum - is published in the Scientific Reports journal.
23 Jan 2020
