Did Prince Charles 'snub' US Vice-President Mike Pence?
The Prince of Wales was greeting dignitaries, including world leaders, at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz - but seemed to ignore US Vice-President Mike Pence.
A Buckingham Palace official has denied this was a snub, telling the BBC that the prince and Mr Pence had a "long and warm conversation" before the ceremony began.
Read more: World leaders gather in Israel for Holocaust forum
23 Jan 2020
