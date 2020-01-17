Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Iran tensions: Khamenei's 'defiant message' at Friday prayers
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has led Friday prayers in the capital Tehran - the first time he has done so in eight years.
His country has faced criticism at home and abroad after it admitted shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane by mistake.
The BBC's Martin Patience said he delivered "a defiant message designed for domestic consumption".
-
17 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-51150971/iran-tensions-khamenei-s-defiant-message-at-friday-prayersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window