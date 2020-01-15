Media player
Demonstrators in Beirut target banks in continued protests
Banks in Beirut were targeted by demonstrators during what they have called a 'week of wrath', in protest against the country's banking crisis.
Protests have been ongoing since October 2019. Lebanon's commercial banks have been restricting savers' access to their deposits and blocking most transfers abroad for more than two months.
Protesters say they will continue to take to the streets until a new government is formed.
15 Jan 2020
