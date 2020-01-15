A divided country: Iran's turmoil in two minutes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A divided country: Iran's turmoil in two minutes

Since Iran's most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US air strike on 3 January, hundreds of thousands of civilians have taken to the streets.

There is anger at the US for his death, but also against the government for its response.

The BBC's Middle East correspondent, Martin Patience, explains what’s going on in the country.

  • 15 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Who was Iran's 'rock star' general?