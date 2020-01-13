Iran protesters shout 'death to the dictator'

Media player
Iran anti-government protesters shout 'death to the dictator'
Protesters outraged by Iran's shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner denounced Iran's ruling establishment at a protest near Tehran's Azadi Square on Sunday.
People shouted "death to the dictator" - a reference to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
13 Jan 2020
