Funeral for Sultan of Oman takes place
Funeral for Sultan Qaboos of Oman takes place

Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, the Arab world's longest-serving ruler, has died aged 79. The funeral proceedings began today.

  • 11 Jan 2020