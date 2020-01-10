Media player
Russian and US warships almost collide in Arabian Sea
The US Navy said a Russian navy ship "aggressively approached" its destroyer in the Arabian Sea on Thursday while it was conducting routine operations.
The USS Farragut gave five warning blasts on its horn before the Russian warship changed course, avoiding collision.
The Russian Defence ministry has denied any wrongdoing, stating it was the US Navy that was "grossly in violation of international rules".
"The crew of the Russian warship acted professionally, performing a manoeuvre that prevented a collision with the intruder ship," the ministry's statement said.
10 Jan 2020
