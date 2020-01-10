Iran plane crash: What do we know so far?
A Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

The incident is the centre of an investigation that has now become intertwined with escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Here is what we know.

