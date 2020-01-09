Is 2020's Iran crisis already over?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is 2020's Iran crisis already over?

How will US-Iran relations play out in 2020? BBC Middle East and North America experts analyse the latest escalation.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Jan 2020