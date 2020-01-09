US "safer today" says Mike Pence
Video

Vice President Mike Pence said he believes Americans are "safer today" after President Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Mr Pence told CBS Evening News that he has seen signs that Iran is not pursuing an escalation of hostilities.

