US "safer today" says Mike Pence

Mike Pence says Americans are "safer today" after Soleimani's death
Vice President Mike Pence said he believes Americans are "safer today" after President Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani.
Mr Pence told CBS Evening News that he has seen signs that Iran is not pursuing an escalation of hostilities.
09 Jan 2020
