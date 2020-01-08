Aftermath of passenger plane crash in Iran

Video

A Ukrainian Boeing-737 with more than 170 people on board has crashed in Iran, officials say.

Iran's Red Crescent said there was no chance of finding survivors.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed just after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran, said the Fars state news agency.

The plane was flying to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Ukraine's government said a crisis group was being set up to investigate the crash.

