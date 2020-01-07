US 'has not chosen path of de-escalation'

Video

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said the United States has not “chosen the path of de-escalation” since it killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

Mr Zarif called the assassination an “act of war” and said US officials had since sent “rude, ignorant, arrogant” messages - both in public and private - that represented “an escalation in and of itself”.