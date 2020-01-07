Media player
Stampede as Soleimani buried
At least 35 people have been killed in a stampede as Iranians flocked to the burial of a top commander killed in a US drone strike, according to Iranian media.
More than 48 others were injured in the incident in Kerman, reports suggest.
07 Jan 2020
