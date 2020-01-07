Huge crowds turn out for Soleimani's burial

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Soleimani: Iranians turn out for commander's burial
Huge crowds have turned out for the burial of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in his hometown.
Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday on the orders of President Donald Trump.
-
07 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-middle-east-51016387/soleimani-iranians-turn-out-for-commander-s-burialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window