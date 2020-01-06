Bowen: There will be 'consequences' after Soleimani death
Bowen: Soleimani's death will have 'consequences'

Jeremy Bowen describes the scene in Baghdad as Iraqis mourn the deaths of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was an Iraqi militia leader.

The two men were killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

