Crowds, anger and tears at Soleimani funeral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Soleimani funeral: Huge crowds, anger and the supreme leader's tears

Mourners packed the streets for the Iranian military commander's funeral - and the supreme leader wept.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 06 Jan 2020