Thousands flock to mourn Soleimani in Iran

The body of Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general killed in a US drone strike, has been brought back to Iran.

Footage filmed by Iran Press shows huge crowds taking to the streets of the Iranian city of Ahvaz, marking the beginning of ceremonies in his honour.

General Soleimani's burial will take place in his home town of Kerman on 7 January.

