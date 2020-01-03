Media player
Qasem Soleimani: Who was Iran's 'rock star' general?
Iran's most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani, has been killed by a US air strike in Iraq.
But who was the man behind the 'shadowy figure'?
The BBC's Quentin Sommerville explains.
Read more: Top Iranian general killed by US in Iraq
03 Jan 2020
