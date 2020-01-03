Thousands mourn Soleimani in his home province
Qasem Soleimani: Thousands mourn Iran general in home province

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets in the city of Kerman to mourn the death of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US air strike.

Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps and a popular figure in Iran, was killed by the US as he drove away from Baghdad airport in Iraq.

