Qasem Soleimani: Thousands mourn Iran general in home province
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets in the city of Kerman to mourn the death of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in a US air strike.
Soleimani, the head of the elite Quds force of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps and a popular figure in Iran, was killed by the US as he drove away from Baghdad airport in Iraq.
03 Jan 2020
