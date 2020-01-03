Netanyahu: 'Trump deserves all the credit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Qasem Soleimani: 'Trump deserves all the credit' - Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has said the US has a right to defend itself after the raid which killed Qasem Soleimani.

Netanyahu was speaking in a video released by the Israeli government after cutting short a trip to Greece.

  • 03 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'This will escalate an already volatile situation'