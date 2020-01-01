Media player
Fresh protests target US embassy in Baghdad
Protesters who have been targeting the US embassy in Iraq have begun to withdraw from the area after a tense standoff.
The demonstrations continued on Wednesday, as demonstrators hurled stones while US forces fired tear gas.
01 Jan 2020
