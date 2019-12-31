Media player
Baghdad protesters target US embassy
The US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad has been targeted by protesters angered by recent US air strikes on an Iran-backed Iraqi militia.
US forces are believed to have used tear gas to disperse the crowds, who managed to breach an outer wall of the compound.
