Cyprus rape claim case: 'It's a very worrying conviction'
A 19-year-old British woman has been found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, by Israeli youths.
The woman had said Cypriot police made her falsely confess to lying about the incident - but the police denied this.
Lawyer Michael Polak described it as "a very worrying conviction".
30 Dec 2019
