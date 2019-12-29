Aftermath of attack on Yemen parade

Media player
Yemen civil war: Recruits hit at graduation ceremony
A missile has hit a military parade in southern Yemen.
The attack came at the end of a graduation ceremony for recruits to the Security Belt forces - a powerful organisation backed by the United Arab Emirates - in the town of al-Dhalea.
Houthi rebels are being blamed.
29 Dec 2019
