Aftermath of attack on Yemen parade
Yemen civil war: Recruits hit at graduation ceremony

A missile has hit a military parade in southern Yemen.

The attack came at the end of a graduation ceremony for recruits to the Security Belt forces - a powerful organisation backed by the United Arab Emirates - in the town of al-Dhalea.

Houthi rebels are being blamed.

  • 29 Dec 2019
