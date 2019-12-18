Media player
Refugee camps: Pregnant and living in wet tent
The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières has warned of an unfolding health emergency as refugee camps on the Aegean islands see a spike in new arrivals from war-torn countries.
One woman Zainab, who’s 8 months pregnant, spoke to our Global Health Correspondent, Tulip Mazumdar.
