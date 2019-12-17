Saint Barbara: A celebration for Arab Christians
Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate the feast of St Barbara.

It may not be as familiar as some other religious holidays, but it’s a big day for Arab Christians, and especially for those in the Palestinian village of Aboud in the West Bank.

The BBC’s Barbara Plett Usher went to find out more.

