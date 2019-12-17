Media player
Saint Barbara: A celebration for Arab Christians
Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate the feast of St Barbara.
It may not be as familiar as some other religious holidays, but it’s a big day for Arab Christians, and especially for those in the Palestinian village of Aboud in the West Bank.
The BBC’s Barbara Plett Usher went to find out more.
17 Dec 2019
