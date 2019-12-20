'I kicked racism out of my club'

Media player
How Beitar Jerusalem's football club owner took on racism and won
For decades Israel's Beitar Jerusalem football club was known for violence and racism among some of its fans.
So how did the team's new owner wipe out racism in a matter of months?
20 Dec 2019
