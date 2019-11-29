Iraq protesters celebrate as PM says he'll resign
Video

Iraq unrest: Protesters celebrate in Baghdad as PM says he will resign

Iraq's Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has announced he will step down - prompting celebrations by anti-government protesters in Baghdad.

Mr Abdul Mahdi's move follows criticism by the country's top Shia Muslim cleric, who condemned the use of lethal force against protesters.

It comes after security forces killed at least 40 people demonstrating in the cities of Nasiriya, Najaf and Baghdad.

