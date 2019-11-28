Shots heard as Iraqis flee during violent unrest

Media player
Iraq unrest: Shots heard as protesters flee during crackdown
Anti-government protests in Iraq’s southern city of Nasiriya have descended into violence, leaving at least 13 people dead.
Security forces opened fire and used tear gas as they attempted to clear a bridge that had been occupied by demonstrators.
Dramatic footage shows protesters running away from the sound of rapid gunfire.
The protests have been fuelled by anger at corruption, the lack of jobs and poor public services.
28 Nov 2019
