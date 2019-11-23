Return to rally

Media player
Expats in symbolic return for Lebanon protest rally
Crowds are continuing to protest in Lebanon against corruption, the political class and the state of their country.
In a recent TV interview, Lebanese President Michel Aoun told demonstrators that “if they see no honest people in this state, let them emigrate.”
The comment grated not only protesters, but also expats.
So a number of Lebanese expats organised a symbolic return to take part in Independence Day demonstrations.
They travelled from Beirut Airport to join a rally in Martyrs' Square.
23 Nov 2019
