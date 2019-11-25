Tear gas canisters 'aimed at protesters'

Video

More than 300 people have been killed in protests in Iraq since they began in early October.

Several are reported to have died after being shot in the face with tear gas canisters, like 26-year-old Safaa al Saray who was protesting the lack of jobs, an end to alleged corruption and better public services.

The anti-government protests began in Baghdad's Tahrir Square and spread to cities across the south of the country.