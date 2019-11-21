Media player
Netanyahu: Corruption charges an 'attempted coup'
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described corruption charges brought against him as an "attempted coup".
The country's attorney general has charged Mr Netanyahu with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in connection with three separate cases.
The prime minister is alleged to have accepted gifts from wealthy businessmen and dispensed favours to try to get more positive press coverage. He denies any wrongdoing.
21 Nov 2019
