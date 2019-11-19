Media player
Israelis and Palestinians on US settlement move
Israelis in West Jerusalem and Palestinians in Beit Duqqu react to the announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the US will no longer consider Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank to be “inconsistent with international law”.
About than 600,000 Jews live in about 140 settlements built since Israel's 1967 occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem - land the Palestinians claim for a future state. The settlements are widely considered illegal under international law, though Israel has always disputed this.
19 Nov 2019
