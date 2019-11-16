Media player
Iran petrol price hike: Protests in many cities
Unexpected petrol price rises have sparked protests in cities across Iran.
At least two people have been killed in clashes with police.
The government says reducing subsidies will free up money to go to the poor.
Iran is in the grip of an economic downturn as sanctions continue to bite.
