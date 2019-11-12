Near miss as rocket hits busy Israeli highway
Surveillance footage has captured the moment a rocket, launched from the Gaza strip, exploded on a busy highway near Ashdod in Israel on Tuesday.

Dozens of rockets were fired at Israel after it killed a top commander of a militant group in the Gaza Strip. Baha Abu al-Ata, a leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), was killed along with his wife when a missile hit their home, the group said.

