Lebanese female protesters confront stereotypes

Video

Protesters from across Lebanon have taken to the streets to demand an end to government corruption. And women once again have been at the forefront of the demonstrations, which began in mid-October.

But attitudes towards women from some in the region have revealed persisting stereotypes and objectification of women.

Reporter: Joana Saba

Video produced by Suniti Singh

BBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world. You can follow BBC Monitoring on Twitter and Facebook.