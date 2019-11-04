Greek rescuer meets families of WW2 Jews she saved

Media player
Greek rescuer, 92, meets families of WW2 Jews she saved
A 92-year-old Greek woman has met two Jewish siblings she helped to hide from the Nazis during World War Two, for the first time in more than seven decades.
In a tearful reunion, Melpomeni Dina greeted Sarah Yanai and Yossi Mor at the Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem.
She was introduced to their children and grandchildren, in what is likely to be the last meeting of its kind.
04 Nov 2019
