Pentagon releases footage from Baghdadi raid
The US military has published the first footage of the raid in northern Syria in which the leader of the Islamic State (IS) group was killed.
Grainy video showed troops firing at militants on the ground as they flew towards the compound where Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hiding before they moved in on the ground.
Baghdadi fled into a tunnel and killed himself by detonating a suicide vest.
After the raid the compound was destroyed with munitions.
30 Oct 2019
